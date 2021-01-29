Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,347,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.28% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $307,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $720,302,000 after acquiring an additional 287,026 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,059 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,122,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $174,004,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,079,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,512,000 after acquiring an additional 148,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.83. 2,420,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,296,305. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

