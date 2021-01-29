Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 28,995 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Mastercard worth $339,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.73.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,897,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,645,582.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 485,852 shares of company stock worth $155,899,982 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $9.21 on Friday, hitting $315.07. The stock had a trading volume of 244,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,295. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $314.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.02 and a 200-day moving average of $331.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

