Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 406,401 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,401 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $185,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.63 on Friday, hitting $165.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,828. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.