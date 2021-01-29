Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 578,315 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,889,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,315 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.0% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.20% of Oracle worth $381,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Oracle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.46. 335,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,975,259. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $178.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.