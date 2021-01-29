Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,059 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of The Coca-Cola worth $131,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.41. 566,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,362,660. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

