Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,213,937 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,477,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213,937 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Citigroup worth $152,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of C stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.05. 1,067,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,818,494. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.21. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $80.76. The stock has a market cap of $120.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

