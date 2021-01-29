Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 28,075 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,075 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $107,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Accenture by 94.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Accenture by 74.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after purchasing an additional 569,809 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $72,618,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Accenture by 87.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,816,000 after purchasing an additional 289,337 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 67.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 519,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,507,000 after purchasing an additional 210,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $5.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.62. 49,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.38. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 140166 lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

