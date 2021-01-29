Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 75,407 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75,407 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.31% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $105,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

TROW stock traded down $6.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.00. 21,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,848. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.75 and its 200 day moving average is $140.84. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

