Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 7,920 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.53% of AutoZone worth $143,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in AutoZone by 58.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AutoZone by 55.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 151.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after buying an additional 42,348 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE:AZO traded down $26.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,119.86. 9,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,440. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,297.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,207.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1,179.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

In other AutoZone news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,712,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,886 shares of company stock worth $51,699,044. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.