Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,995 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45,898 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Adobe worth $182,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 10.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Adobe by 4.6% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,727,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 135,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $78,009,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

ADBE traded down $8.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $457.44. 83,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,654. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $219.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.