Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $73.94 and last traded at $70.47, with a volume of 6250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cfra raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.88.

About Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

