Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) Trading 10.2% Higher

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) shares traded up 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $15.33. 170,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 182,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

