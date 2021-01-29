Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

RCI stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

