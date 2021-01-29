Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.88% from the company’s previous close.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.00.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down C$0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting C$57.99. 705,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.96. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$46.81 and a 52-week high of C$66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

