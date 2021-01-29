Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$69.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.00.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded down C$0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching C$57.99. 705,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,988. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.28 billion and a PE ratio of 18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$46.81 and a 52 week high of C$66.87.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

