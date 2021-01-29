Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$64.00 at CIBC

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.00.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded down C$0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$57.99. The company had a trading volume of 705,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of C$29.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$46.81 and a 12-month high of C$66.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.96.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

