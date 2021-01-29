Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 891.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 145,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $16.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $406.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,834. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $422.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.