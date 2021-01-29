Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.35-14.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.63. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 14.35-14.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $416.90.

NYSE:ROP opened at $422.83 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $422.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.59.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

