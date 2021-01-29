Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.26-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 14.35-14.75 EPS.

ROP stock opened at $422.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.59.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $416.90.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

