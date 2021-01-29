Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Trading Down 7.1%

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)’s share price dropped 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $392.56 and last traded at $392.91. Approximately 1,167,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 572,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.83.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $422.24 and a 200 day moving average of $415.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

