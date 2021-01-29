Rover Metals Corp. (ROVR.V) (CVE:ROVR) Stock Price Up 20%

Rover Metals Corp. (ROVR.V) (CVE:ROVR)’s share price rose 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 389,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 216,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Rover Metals Corp. (ROVR.V) Company Profile (CVE:ROVR)

Rover Metals Corp., a natural resource exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold resources. It holds interests in the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property totaling an area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

