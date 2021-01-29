Royal Bank of Canada Increases ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$25.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) stock traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.20. 199,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 54.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.68. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.27 and a 52 week high of C$25.12.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$335.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.3562708 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

