Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $2,717,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $5,537,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 69,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Veritas Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.68.

Shares of RY stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 51,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $86.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.33.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.