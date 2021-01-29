Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.26 and last traded at $65.00. 5,898,794 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 3,987,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.41.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1,973.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $459,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $2,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

