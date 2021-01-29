Royale Finance Reaches Market Cap of $2.23 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Royale Finance token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a market cap of $2.23 million and $2.19 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00046152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00116879 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00062071 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00241586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00060640 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,930.20 or 0.82787765 BTC.

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

