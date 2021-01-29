Royale Finance Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Royale Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a market cap of $2.27 million and $2.37 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00050306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00129569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00271886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00066645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00067066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.15 or 0.00314942 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

Royale Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

