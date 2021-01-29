RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $34,104.93 or 0.98242065 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $18.97 million and $7,850.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002061 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 556 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

