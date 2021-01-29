RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of RTL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RGLXY remained flat at $$5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. RTL Group has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

