Ryo Currency (RYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $213,928.45

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $213,928.45 and approximately $551.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,522.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.15 or 0.03907989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00392907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.15 or 0.01176484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 95.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.70 or 0.00503138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.50 or 0.00404071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00248379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00021888 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,078,749 coins and its circulating supply is 26,961,437 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

