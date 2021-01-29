Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ryohin Keikaku stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.07. 19,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,389. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

