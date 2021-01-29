S.Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.90 Million (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One S.Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, S.Finance has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $40,623.97 and $5.90 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00124201 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00260743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00064985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.65 or 0.00309239 BTC.

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

