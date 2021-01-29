Safe Haven Price Tops $0.0019 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and $1.18 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00405485 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 203.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

