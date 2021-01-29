Safe Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $80,054.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

