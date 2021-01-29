Safe Price Tops $0.21 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $126,683.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000939 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 133.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 247.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

