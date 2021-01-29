SafeCapital Price Tops $0.0214 on Top Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $39,705.88 and $1.39 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00024531 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 154.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

