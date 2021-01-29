SafeCoin Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $881,799.24 and $88.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,428.76 or 1.00484770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00021671 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.41 or 0.00656166 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00287129 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00166386 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001859 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00030739 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003109 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.