SafeInsure Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $185,346.23 and $1.35 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00021576 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 161.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,189,381 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

