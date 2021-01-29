Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAFRY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. Safran has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

