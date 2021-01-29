Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAPMY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Saipem from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Saipem stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 639. Saipem has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

