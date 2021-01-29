Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s stock price traded down 15.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.65. 1,256,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 654,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.