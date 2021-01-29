salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after purchasing an additional 386,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after acquiring an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $1,363,696.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,592 shares of company stock worth $18,443,888 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $226.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.43. The stock has a market cap of $207.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

