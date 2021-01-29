Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.68

Shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $4.70. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 61,928 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 27.8% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.