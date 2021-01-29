Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years.

Shares of SAL stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $107.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.81. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

