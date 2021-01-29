Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 647.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of SFRRF remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. Sandfire Resources has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $4.31.
About Sandfire Resources
Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.