Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 647.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SFRRF remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. Sandfire Resources has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $4.31.

Get Sandfire Resources alerts:

About Sandfire Resources

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 85% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.