Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Down 64.4% in January

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021


Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCHYY stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Sands China has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $52.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sands China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

