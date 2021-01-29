Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Down 64.4% in January

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCHYY stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Sands China has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $52.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sands China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

