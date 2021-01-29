Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

SASR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. G.Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,228,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 143,964 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 344,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SASR stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $36.91.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

