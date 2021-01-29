Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Sell Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GVDBF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $4,056.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,080.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4,147.70. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $2,748.00 and a 52 week high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

