Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) Trading Up 4.6%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.09 and last traded at C$3.87. Approximately 188,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 288,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. Cormark increased their price target on Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) from C$3.80 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price target on Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.79. The company has a market cap of C$429.95 million and a P/E ratio of 59.54.

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$35.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 20,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.89, for a total value of C$59,811.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$644,275.94.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

