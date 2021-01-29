Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) Trading Up 4.6%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.09 and last traded at C$3.87. Approximately 188,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 288,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. Cormark increased their price target on Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) from C$3.80 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price target on Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.79. The company has a market cap of C$429.95 million and a P/E ratio of 59.54.
In related news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 20,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.89, for a total value of C$59,811.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$644,275.94.
About Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.