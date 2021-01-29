Sanofi (SNY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect Sanofi to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

