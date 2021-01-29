Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) (CVE:SCZ) Trading 4.7% Higher

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) (CVE:SCZ) traded up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.45. 720,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 302,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande project that include three concession groups, which consists of 184 mining concessions covering an area of 8,944 hectares in the Zacatecas Mining District, Mexico.

